Five Underground Mosques in Western Kazakhstan Up for UNESCO Listing

ASTANA – Five underground mosques in the Mangystau peninsula are to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Mangystau Region governor’s press service announced on Sept. 22.

The five mosques – Beket-ata, Karaman-ata, Shakpak-ata, Shopan-ata, and Sultan-epe – were included in the UNESCO preliminary list in 2021. Since then, the Ministry of Culture and Information has overseen the preparation of scientific and project documentation submitted to UNESCO headquarters in Paris. In addition, protected areas were identified, information stands were installed, and photo and video materials were prepared.

Representatives of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) technical evaluation mission met with governor Nurdaulet Kilybay to review the nomination.

“Mangystau is a region with a rich history. It is home to underground mosques, ancient necropolises, and mausoleums, which are outstanding architectural monuments. As part of the Madeni Mura [Cultural Heritage] program, comprehensive work has been carried out to protect these monuments. As a result, five underground mosques have been included in the UNESCO preliminary list,” Kilybay said.

“The inclusion of these sites in the World Heritage List will not only preserve the historical values of our people but will also give impetus to the cultural and economic development of the country,” he added.

Concluding the meeting, Kilybay confirmed that all further work will adhere to international standards.