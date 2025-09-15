FC Kairat Announces Ticket Sales for UEFA Champions League Home Matches

ALMATY – Almaty’s FC Kairat has unveiled the procedure and timeline for ticket sales ahead of its UEFA Champions League group stage home matches, reported the club’s press service on Sept. 15.

Ticket sales will open on Sept. 23 through the club’s official website and the Ticketon platform. To prevent ticket reselling, purchases will be limited to two tickets per individual identification number (IIN), with personal data strictly verified both at purchase and at stadium entry.

Prices for group-stage matches, coordinated with UEFA, will range from 30,000 (approximately US$56) to 250,000 tenge (US$460), aligning with international standards for Champions League fixtures.

Season ticket holders will enjoy priority access to secure their seats at discounted rates. Ticketon representatives will contact them directly with detailed instructions before general sales begin.

In keeping with tradition, part of the ticket allocation will be distributed under social and club quotas. These will benefit youth players from the Kairat Academy and its branches, Paralympic athletes, active staff and honored veterans of the club. Additionally, a separate quota will be reserved for the club’s sponsors in accordance with partnership agreements.

FC Kairat also issued a warning regarding false information circulating online about alleged pre-sales. The club urged fans to purchase tickets exclusively through official channels — the Kairat website, the Qairat SuperApp, and Ticketon — to ensure authenticity and secure stadium entry.