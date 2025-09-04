Discover Captivating Cultural Weekend in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – Astana delights with the beauty of classical masterpieces, while Almaty sparkles with modern creativity and unforgettable performances. The Astana Times has curated a lineup of events for you to enjoy with your family, friends, or in your own company.

Astana

“Abay” opera, Sept. 6-7

A timeless classic of Kazakh opera, telling the story of Abay Kunanbayev, the poet, philosopher, and reformer who shaped national culture. The performance combines lyrical music, deep drama, and striking stage design.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Autumn with Viennese Classics” concert, Sept. 6

Enjoy an enchanting evening as Forte – Trio brings Mozart and Beethoven to life. Let the elegance of Viennese classics surround you, creating a memorable night of music, artistry, and culture.

Venue: Erkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic; 32 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

“Gauhartas” musical, Sept. 7

“Gauhartas” is a captivating musical drama set in the heart of the Kazakh steppe, exploring family, love, and conflict. With a rich storyline spanning decades, it weaves together contrasting personalities, passionate relationships, and unforgettable music.

Don’t miss this powerful performance by the Musical Theater of Young Spectators that promises to leave you deeply moved and entertained. Experience the magic of musicals – where love and drama collide in a beautifully staged production.

Venue: Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “Here the Streets Keep His Step,” Aug. 15 – Sept. 8

An exhibition displays Fyodor Dostoevsky’s life and work during his time in Semei. It presents 19th-century artifacts and shows how the city keeps the writer’s memory alive today.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Park Live concert, Sept. 4-7

One of the largest open-air festivals in Central Asia unites global headliners and local talent on one stage. From iconic pop voices to experimental electronic projects and ethnic ensembles, the event transforms Almaty into the capital of live music.

Venue: 11B Tuymebayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Turandot” opera on Sept. 6

The grandeur of Italian opera meets Kazakh stage mastery. Don’t miss this powerful love story filled with mystery, sacrifice, and unforgettable arias. The plot captivates from the first scene: the cold yet enchanting Princess Turandot challenges her suitors with three riddles. Answer correctly, and she is yours. Fail – and face death. When Prince Calaf steps forward, he is ready to risk everything for love.

Venue: Zhas Sakhna Theater; 117 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Ethno Cultural Festival, Sept. 6-7

Sadu Arena welcomes you to Kazakhstan’s national ethno-festival – over 130 artisans and designers, live music and dance, delicious food, workshops, and unforgettable moments to share with family and friends.

Venue: Sadu Arena; 128/7 B Al-Farabi Avenue.

Ne Prosto Orchestra’s “Magnificent Century” concert, Sept. 7

Ne Prosto Orchestra presents a concert featuring the iconic music of the Turkish TV series “Magnificent Century.” More than 100 musicians will bring the soundtrack to life, perfectly synchronized with video highlights from the show. Immerse yourself in the world of history, drama, and unforgettable melodies.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “Pablo Picasso. Paragraphs,” Aug. 1 – Sept. 15

Explore a distinctive collection of Pablo Picasso’s graphic works, which reveal his creative process through lines, form, and imagination. This exhibition invites you to trace the evolution of his artistry beyond the canvas.

Venue: Almaty Gallery; 44 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Porsche Experience Kazakhstan, Sept. 6-9

An adrenaline-filled event for car enthusiasts to experience the power and elegance of Porsche on a professional track.

Venue: 85 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Get more information here.