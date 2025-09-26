Backstreet Boys Share Warm Impressions of Kazakhstan After Sold-Out Concerts 

ALMATY – The American band Backstreet Boys has left Kazakhstan after their Sept. 21 concert in Astana, following the performance in Almaty on Sept. 19, but their impressions of the country continue to appear on their official Instagram page.

The group’s members are actively sharing memories of their trip and engaging with Kazakh fans online.

In the Instagram post, the band praised their experience in the country, highlighting the high level of hospitality during their visit.

“From the moment we touched down till the moment we departed, we felt truly welcomed, loved and embraced in the country of Kazakhstan. We felt the generosity of so many people that we met along the way and send our sincerest thanks to everyone who came out to shows in Astana and Almaty,” they wrote.

The concerts drew thousands of Kazakh fans and visitors from neighboring countries, highlighting the potential of the Kazakh capital to position itself as a leader in the entertainment industry in Central Asia.