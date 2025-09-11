Astana Opera Opens 13th Season With Premiere of National Opera ‘Abai’

ASTANA – The 13th season of Astana Opera opened on Sept. 6-7 with the premiere of Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi’s national opera “Abai,” which commemorated the 180th anniversary of the famous Kazakh poet and thinker Abai Kunanbayev, as well as the 10th anniversary of the opera’s staging in the Astana Opera.

The start of a new season is usually a celebration for both the artists and the public, who cheerfully return to the grand stage to see their favorite artists.

A season of new horizons

“Our creative team enters the season with fresh ideas and ambitious projects that meet the demands of our audience. It will be a period remembered for major premieres, diverse festivals, and rich tours,” said Alexander Sovostyanov, Astana Opera director.

He highlighted the Ministry of Culture and Information’s participation in bringing new performances to life. The long-awaited premiere of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto” will take place this autumn, followed by the debut of “Appaq – the Qypshaqs’ Daughter” by Serikhan and Alibi Abdinurov with a libretto by Tleugazy Beissembek later in the year.

“We will continue to develop projects supporting young talents and strengthening cultural ties with colleagues from Kazakhstan’s regions and abroad. What I have shared is just a small part of the surprises awaiting our audience this season,” Sovostyanov added.

Honoring tradition with “Abai”

It was no coincidence that the Astana Opera started its 13th season with “Abai.”

The decision coincided not only with the great poet’s 180th anniversary, but also with the tenth anniversary of the production’s debut on the capital’s stage in 2015. The opera, directed by the world-renowned Giancarlo del Monaco and conducted by Alan Buribayev, won Kazakhstan’s State Prize in 2018.

Last year, “Abai” was staged at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater as part of the Seeing Music event. In previous years, it was well welcomed in Italy and Uzbekistan, introducing worldwide audiences to Kazakhstan’s cultural legacy.

A national masterpiece

The opera, composed by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi with a libretto by Mukhtar Auezov, is recognized as one of the masterpieces of Kazakh national art. The opera represents the Kazakh people’s spirit and traditions through the image of Abai, who symbolizes knowledge and grandeur.

The production mixes national colors with great scenography and costumes by celebrated designer Ezio Frigerio and Academy Award winner Franca Squarciapino, bringing audiences to Abai’s era. Yesmukhan Obaev, stage consultant, and Yerzhan Dautov, head choirmaster, are also involved in the production.

On Sept. 6, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhanat Shybykbayev played Abai, alongside Ramzat Balakishiyev as Aidar and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova as Azhar.

The following night, Kazakhstan’s Honored Artist Talgat Mussabayev performed as Abai, accompanied by Zhan Tapinas Aidar and Nazym Sagintay as Azhar.