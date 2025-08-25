With Nearly 18,000 Electric Vehicles, Kazakhstan Sees Growing Shift to Eco-Transport

ASTANA — The number of electric vehicles in Kazakhstan continues to rise, with 17,976 units now officially registered, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In February, their number surpassed 12,000 vehicles, reported Kazinform on Aug. 23.

In July last year, Kazakhstan adopted a law on amendments and additions to certain legislative acts related to transport and the development of infrastructure for electric vehicles. The document introduces measures to expand charging infrastructure, stimulate demand, and support further growth of the sector.

According to UK-based research firm Rho Motion, worldwide electric vehicle sales grew by 28% year-on-year in the first half of the year, reaching 9.1 million units.