Tokayev: Azerbaijan – Armenia Peace Deal Marks Historic Achievement

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia signed in Washington to be a historically significant achievement, said Ruslan Zheldibay, advisor to the President and press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan in his Telegram channel.

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a joint declaration for peace at the White House on Aug. 8. The document put an end to the long-standing military conflict between the two states and paved the way for the establishment of diplomatic relations and the development of cooperation between them on the basis of lasting peace.

According to Tokayev, the signing of this unique agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia was made possible thanks to the energetic and effective mediation mission of US President Donald Trump, who managed to convince the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to demonstrate their full political will and strategic foresight.

Kazakhstan has also contributed to the achievement of the agreement by offering Almaty as a negotiation venue at the level of foreign ministers on the key parameters of the peace treaty, said President Tokayev.