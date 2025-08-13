Starlink Satellite Internet Officially Launches in Kazakhstan

ALMATY – Starlink satellite internet officially became available in Kazakhstan on Aug. 13.

Operated by SpaceX, the network of low-Earth orbit satellites offers high-speed, reliable internet access, including in remote and hard-to-reach areas, reported the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

The launch follows the June 12 agreement between the ministry and Starlink, which outlines the company’s commitment to operate in full compliance with Kazakhstan’s legislation.

Starlink’s technology is expected to expand access to modern digital services for residents nationwide. Details on tariffs and connection terms are provided on the official SpaceX website.