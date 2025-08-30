Presidents of Kazakhstan and China Reaffirm Strategic Partnership in Tianjin Talks

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on Aug. 30 in Tianjin, underscoring the unprecedented level of Kazakh-Chinese relations and reaffirming their commitment to deepening the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership.

The presidents emphasized record trade turnover, large-scale joint projects, and expanded cultural cooperation as key drivers of bilateral ties.

President Tokayev, who arrived in Tianjin earlier on Aug. 30, expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for the warm welcome and highlighted Kazakhstan’s full support for China’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He noted the importance of the organization’s broad agenda in promoting stability and cooperation across the region, reported Akorda.

President Tokayev emphasized that with the support of President Xi, Kazakh-Chinese relations are reaching new heights. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover achieved a record level of $44 billion. He underlined the continued implementation of major joint projects and confirmed his participation in the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, along with meetings with leaders of major Chinese companies.

The Kazakh leader also stressed the importance of cultural and humanitarian ties, welcoming the designation of 2025 as the Year of Chinese Tourism in Kazakhstan. He highlighted the opening of the second and third Lu Ban workshops in Kazakhstan and expressed sincere gratitude for the decision to establish the Cultural Center of Kazakhstan in Beijing.

Tokayev also congratulated China on the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II and on the anniversary of China’s victory over Japanese militarism.

President Xi expressed appreciation for President Tokayev’s participation in the SCO summit and in the commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

Xi noted that this was the second meeting between the two presidents in the past two months, which reflects the high level and unique nature of Kazakh-Chinese relations. He emphasized that both countries consistently adhere to the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual trust, openness, and cooperation, regardless of changes in the international situation.

During the talks, the two presidents discussed measures to strengthen trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian ties. Special emphasis was placed on major projects in transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, digitalization, and artificial intelligence.

Tokayev and Xi also exchanged views on pressing regional and international topics, confirming their shared commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development.