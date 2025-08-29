President Tokayev Highlights Role of Constitution in Political Modernization

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a speech at the Aug. 29 conference titled Constitution and Statehood: Dialogue of Law and the Future, marking the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev emphasized that the Constitution remains the unshakable foundation of Kazakhstan’s independence and a guiding principle for strengthening statehood.

Historical legacy of constitutional development

President Tokayev recalled that the adoption of the Constitution by national referendum 30 years ago was a defining moment for Kazakhstan, reported Akorda.

He noted that the Kazakh people have always valued law and justice, citing the traditions of the Great Steppe codified in “The Bright Path of Kasym Khan” (1511-1524), “The Ancient Path of Yesim Khan” (1598-1628), and “The Seven Regulations of Tauke Khan” (1678-1718). These traditions, alongside the efforts of Kazakh intellectuals in the early 20th century and the legal foundations, paved the way for the current basic law.

The 2022 constitutional reform

President Tokayev underlined that the 2022 reform stemming from the national referendum represented the most substantial constitutional transformation in Kazakhstan’s history. Despite proposals to draft an entirely new Constitution, Tokayev made the decision to preserve the 1995 Constitution while implementing significant amendments. Nearly one-third of the articles were updated to reflect principles long demanded by society: justice, transparency, accountability, and responsibility

“Thanks to this reform, citizens’ trust in the Constitution has strengthened, and we now celebrate its 30th anniversary with renewed significance,” Tokayev said.

Strengthening democratic institutions

Tokayev highlighted that since 2019, Kazakhstan has implemented several packages of political reforms, leading to a fundamental evolution in political maturity and civic responsibility.

The 2022 referendum consolidated the nation around a new political course, which President Tokayev described as irreversible. The reform expanded the role of Parliament, increased the accountability of the government, and redistributed powers between central and local authorities. Elections of the President, Senate, Mazhilis, and maslikhats were held under new rules, while a mixed electoral system opened opportunities for independent candidates.

“For the first time in Central Asia, citizens are now directly electing district and city akims (mayors), demonstrating the vitality of the ‘listening state’ concept,” he said.

Law and order as core principles

President Tokayev stressed that the rule of law is the cornerstone of a modern and civilized society. He called for stronger legal education in schools, universities, media, and families, underlining that law-abiding behavior and discipline must become integral to public consciousness.

Protecting rights and advancing justice

Tokayev outlined measures to strengthen human rights and social justice, including tougher penalties for domestic violence, exploitation, and abduction, as well as the adoption of laws against human trafficking. He also pointed to humanitarian reforms in criminal justice and the introduction of an amnesty law in honor of the Constitution’s anniversary.

Particular attention was given to the National Fund for Children program, which allocates half of the National Fund’s annual investment income to special savings accounts for children.

“This initiative gives the younger generation confidence in their future,” Tokayev said.

Building a just and modern Kazakhstan

President Tokayev underscored that Kazakhstan is implementing broad political, economic, and social reforms aimed at creating a just and fair state. He pointed to achievements in education, science, sports, and culture, highlighting the success of Kazakh students at international olympiads and athletes on global stages.

“Kazakhstan remains an open country where internet access is unrestricted, citizens can freely travel abroad, and young people can choose universities worldwide. This openness will continue,” Tokayev said.

National vision for the future

Concluding his remarks, President Tokayev said that today’s generation carries the responsibility to shape the future of Kazakhstan.

“We must go down in history as the generation of the Kazakh Renaissance. Our duty is to leave to our descendants a developed, civilized, and just state. Building a fair, clean, safe, and strong Kazakhstan is our national ideology,” he said.

President Tokayev reiterated that he will deliver his annual state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 8, outlining the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s economic and social policy.