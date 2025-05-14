National Fund for Children Allocates Nearly $12 Million for Housing, Education

ASTANA – As of May 1, young Kazakh citizens have used $11.49 million through the National Fund for Children program, reported the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund’s (UAPS) press service.

More than $6.7 million was used to improve housing conditions, while approximately $4.79 million went toward education expenses.

Under the program, recipients can use the full or partial amount of their target savings, and unused funds remain in their individual savings accounts.

In the housing category, nearly $6.55 million was allocated for replenishing housing construction savings deposits, $49,940 was used for down mortgage payments, and more than $38,570 was used to finalize housing purchases through civil transactions.

Approximately $4.24 million in education covered tuition fees at domestic institutions, over $412,210 was deposited into education savings accounts, and more than $114,960 was used for studies abroad.

Once a year, the National Fund for Children distributes 50% of the National Fund’s investment income to citizens born in 2006 or later. In 2023, each eligible child received $100.52, and in 2024, the amount increased to $129.38.