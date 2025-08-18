National Bank Issues Coins Marking 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution

ALMATY – The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) announced the release of commemorative coins dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan on Aug. 30, reported the bank’s press service on Aug. 14.

The design of the coin features an open book representing the Constitution, with the number 30 placed against the outline of Kazakhstan’s map. At the center of the map is a shanyrak, symbolizing the sun. The number 30 is decorated with gilding technology, adding a distinctive feature to the design.

There are two types of commemorative coins. The first is a silver coin, made of 925 sterling silver with gilding, with a face value of 1,000 tenge (US$1.85), and is limited to 1,000 pieces. The second is a bicolor coin, made of nickel-brass and cupronickel alloy, with a face value of 100 tenge (approximately US$0.18) and a circulation of 5 million pieces.

The silver coins will be available for purchase through the NBK online store, with details on the sale date to be published separately. Meanwhile, the bicolor coins are intended for free circulation across Kazakhstan alongside regular currency.

All commemorative coins are accepted at their face value throughout Kazakhstan for payments, deposits, transfers, and exchanges in all banks of the country.