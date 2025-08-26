Life Expectancy in Kazakhstan Surpasses Global Average

ALMATY – Life expectancy in Kazakhstan reached 75.4 years in 2024, surpassing the global average for the first time, Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova announced during an Aug. 25 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Alnazarova briefed him on the current state of the healthcare system and outlined priority measures for the coming years. According to her, overall mortality decreased by 3% in the first half of 2025, while maternal and infant mortality rates in 2024 fell to historic lows and continue to decline, reported Akorda press service.

The minister highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of primary healthcare, expanding access to screening programs, and implementing the Accessible Clinic concept to enhance patient services nationwide.

Efforts are also underway to improve the affordability of medicine and strengthen oversight of pharmaceutical distribution. Compared to the previous year, the shortage of doctors decreased by 19%, the shortage of mid-level medical personnel by 7%, and the shortage of rural doctors by 16%.

Alnazarova emphasized the need for measures to ensure better protection for medical workers, including stricter legislation and rapid-response protocols in cases of workplace attacks.

Starting in 2026, the government plans to provide medical insurance coverage to 1 million socially vulnerable citizens, ensuring broader access to essential healthcare services.

Tokayev instructed the government to complete the construction of rural primary healthcare facilities under the Modernization of Rural Healthcare national project by the end of 2025.

He also emphasized improving the efficiency of the mandatory health insurance system, boosting domestic production of essential medicines, and continuing efforts to enhance healthcare quality and accessibility nationwide.