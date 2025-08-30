Key Facts About Kazakhstan’s Constitution

ASTANA – This year, the nation marks the 30th anniversary of its Constitution. The document is the foundation of the political system and values. It has been revised several times to reflect the country’s changing path towards democratization and modernization. Here’s a look at its history briefs, essential principals and its unique provisions.

Brief history

Kazakhstan’s constitutional history traces back to early codes of the Kazakh Khanate. In 1911, reformer Barlybek Syrtanov drafted a document called “The Charter of the Kazakh People,” and in 1917, the Alash movement sought to formalize it.

1993 – Kazakhstan adopted its first Constitution after gaining independence.

1995 – A new version of the legal document was approved through a referendum. More than three million citizens participated in public discussion, submitting around 30,000 proposals. Over 1,100 amendments were made to 55 articles of the draft. The first President Nursultan Nazarbayev led the drafting commission.

The main reason Kazakhstan adopted a new Constitution in 1995, rather than revising the 1993 version, was that the earlier document contained contradictions, failed to establish a clear separation of powers and created institutional crises.

Since then, the Constitution has been amended four times – in 1998, 2007, 2011 and 2017. In 2022, amendments were approved by referendum.

Decisive amendments

The presidential term was extended from five to seven years; removed the upper age limit of 65 for presidential candidates; introduced proportional elections by party lists in 1998. The presidential term was reduced back to five years in 2007.

In 2017, some presidential powers were transferred to the Parliament and the government.

In 2022, the country observed a shift toward a presidential-parliamentary system with limited presidential powers. The law restricted the right of presidents from party membership while in office, prohibited close relatives of the president from holding senior government positions, reinstated the Constitutional Court and expanded human rights protections.

Structure of the Constitution

Kazakhstan’s Constitution, adopted in 1995, has grown into one of the most important pillars of the country’s statehood. The Constitution consists of nine chapters and 99 articles. Some are strikingly brief, such as Article 2, which defines the state’s territory and unity in just a few lines. Others, like Article 44, go into great detail – in this case, outlining the extensive powers of the president.

The text exists in both Kazakh and Russian, reflecting the bilingual nature of the state. Interestingly, the Kazakh version runs longer, with 8,904 words compared to 7,168 in Russian, a difference attributed not to meaning, but to the languages themselves.

When the Constitution was drafted in the mid-1990s, Kazakhstan’s legal experts and state leaders studied more than 20 constitutions worldwide, with particular attention to France’s Constitution, which served as a major influence in shaping the final text.

Core values and principles

The preamble of the Constitution sets the tone for the nation’s aspirations: freedom, equality, harmony, civil peace, patriotism, multiethnic unity, democracy and prosperity. Among its unshakable constitutional principles are sovereignty, territorial integrity, human rights, and the rule of law.

Certain provisions have evolved over time. Articles 41 and 44, concerning the powers of the president and parliament, have been amended most frequently, reflecting Kazakhstan’s ongoing search for the right balance between executive authority and parliamentary oversight. Citizens’ rights and freedoms, however, have always been at the core: 27 articles (from 12 through 39) are devoted to them. Notably, Article 27 establishes state protections for family, motherhood, fatherhood, and childhood – an emphasis that reflects Kazakhstan’s strong cultural traditions around family life.

The Constitution also mirrors the country’s identity as a multiethnic state. It guarantees equality regardless of nationality, safeguards the right to use native languages, and encourages the development of diverse cultures. A distinctive feature is its recognition of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, an institution designed to foster interethnic dialogue and preserve harmony.

Environmental protection is another notable commitment. Article 31 obliges the state to safeguard the environment for the sake of human health and life – a principle that resonates strongly in a nation grappling with ecological challenges.

Institutionally, a key shift occurred in 2022 with the establishment of the Constitutional Court, which replaced the former Constitutional Council. Unlike its predecessor, the new court has broader powers, including the ability for citizens themselves to directly challenge laws they believe are unconstitutional.

Unusual celebrations

Over the years, Kazakhstan has found creative ways to commemorate its Constitution. In 2005 and 2010, special stamps were issued to mark its anniversaries. In 2020, a 100-tenge coin was minted for its 25th anniversary.

The most unusual celebration came in 2013, when students in Astana baked a five-meter-wide pizza in honor of Constitution Day. Organized by the Alliance of Students of Kazakhstan, the event mixed fun with civic education: anyone who wanted a slice first had to answer a question about the Constitution. The giant dish, which took five hours to prepare, became an official record.