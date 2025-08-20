Kazakhstan Warming Outpaces Global Trend, Raising Climate Concerns

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is experiencing a rapid increase in temperature, surpassing the global average, with rising annual temperatures accompanied by a growing frequency of extreme natural events, according to the Central Asia Climate Foundation (CACF). The warning comes amid a broader global trend. Records continue to tumble worldwide, as all ten of the warmest years ever recorded have occurred in the 21st century.

In its Aug. 18 press release, the CACF cited World Meteorological Organization (WMO) data showing that every decade since the 1980s has been warmer than the one before, with the period from 2005 to 2024 ranking as the hottest in recorded history.

While climate change is affecting every region, warming is particularly pronounced in mid- and high latitudes. This includes Kazakhstan, where climate monitoring by Kazhydromet, the national weather service, reveals significant shifts in weather extremes.

The data show longer and more intense heatwaves, an increase in the number of days with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, growing deficits in cold-season days, and a rising count of summer days with exceptionally high temperatures.

Globally, the WMO’s latest comprehensive report highlights the mounting cost of climate-related disasters, noting that over the past 50 years, the world has experienced on average one weather- or water-related disaster every day.

“Given Kazakhstan’s geographic location and vast territory, observed climate changes across the regions of the republic can have both negative and positive impacts on biophysical systems, economic activity, and the social sphere,” said Tursyn Tillekerim.

“Factoring in climate conditions and assessing their changes are essential to identify potential consequences and to adopt timely, adequate adaptation measures. Ultimately, this is key to ensuring Kazakhstan’s sustainable development,” he concluded.