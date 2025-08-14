Kazakhstan, ValueLBH Fund Explore $1.5 Billion Investment Projects in Priority Sectors

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and ValueLBH, an international investment fund, are considering joint projects worth up to $1.5 billion in key sectors of the Kazakh economy, as discussed during a meeting on Aug. 13 in Astana.

Gabidulla Ospankulov, chairman of the Investment Committee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Shimon Ben Hamo, chairman of Dan Capital and managing director and partner at ValueLBH Fund, to discuss expanding investment cooperation and implementing strategic projects in priority areas, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported on Aug. 13.

The meeting focused on attracting long-term investments in transport, logistics infrastructure, agriculture, raw material processing, renewable energy, oil refining and high-tech manufacturing. Potential initiatives include the construction and modernization of logistics hubs connected to international transport corridors, the introduction of advanced technologies in agribusiness, joint ventures in green energy such as solar and wind power plants and the development of oil refining capacity.

ValueLBH Fund expressed readiness to invest up to $1.5 billion in these areas.

Ospankulov emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide investors with a wide range of state support tools and favorable business conditions, including access to international markets.

Ben Hamo praised Kazakhstan’s investment potential, citing its strategic location at the crossroads of major trade routes and its stable macroeconomic performance. He noted that the country offers favorable conditions for establishing production facilities and integrating into global supply chains.

ValueLBH Fund is an international investment firm specializing in capital raising and project support in real estate, energy, infrastructure and agribusiness. The fund targets projects with strong growth potential and sustainable business models, placing special emphasis on environmental standards and social responsibility.