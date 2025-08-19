Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Deepen Strategic Partnership Through High-Level Dialogue

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tanzila Narbayeva, chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, on Aug. 18 to discuss the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Tokayev emphasized the special nature of relations between the two countries, noting their importance for stability and security in Central Asia. He highly appreciated Narbayeva’s personal contribution to strengthening friendship and presented her with the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of the second degree, reported Akorda.

“Your visit is very important in terms of strengthening friendly relations between our countries. We pay primary attention to the development of cooperation with fraternal Uzbekistan. We believe that this is a very important factor in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. The better, closer and more productive the relations between our countries are, the calmer the situation in the region as a whole will be,” he said.

Narbayeva conveyed greetings from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to implementing bilateral agreements.

Meeting with Mazhilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov

Mazhilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov also met with Narbayeva to discuss strengthening inter-parliamentary ties. Koshanov highlighted that the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Council, created following President Mirziyoyev’s 2021 visit to Kazakhstan, is working effectively, ensuring parliamentary oversight of bilateral agreements.

Narbayeva expressed confidence in strengthening cooperation and underlined the goal of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $10 billion by 2030.

Meeting with Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev

Narbayeva held talks with Senate Chairman Maulen Ashimbayev, during which the roadmap for cooperation between the two Senates was signed. The officials discussed advancing political, economic, and cultural collaboration.

Special attention was given to joint projects in water-energy, transport-logistics, environment, agriculture, education, and digitalization. Ashimbayev emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached during President Mirziyoyev’s 2023 state visit, which adopted the Strategic Partnership and Alliance Program for the next decade.