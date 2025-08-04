Kazakhstan to Host ATP 250 Almaty Open in October

ASTANA – The ATP 250 Almaty Open will take place at Almaty Arena on Oct. 11-19. Tickets for the tournament are already on sale, reported the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation press service.

ATP 250 series tournament is a category of professional tennis tournaments among men held in 30 countries. It includes 40 tournaments, where the victory brings a tennis player 250 ATP ranking points. The prize pool for the Almaty Open will exceed $1 million.

Among the high-profile players confirmed for the tournament is former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

“I’m excited to play in Almaty for the first time. It’s a new chapter in my tennis journey. I’ve heard a lot about the warm hospitality, vibrant atmosphere, and passion of the Kazakh fans. I’m happy to return to Kazakhstan. See you on court!” he said.

Greek tennis player and a former world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas will join the Almaty Open as well.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Kazakhstan. I played in the 2022 ATP 500 Finals in Astana and this country left warm memories in my heart. I am happy to return to this beautiful country again, and this time to Almaty. See you soon!” he shared.

Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, ranked world No. 17 and considered one of the brightest young talents in Italian tennis, will also compete. Other star athletes confirmed for the tournament include Karen Khachanov of Russia, the reigning Almaty Open champion, and Kazakhstan’s national team leader and seven-time ATP titleholder Alexander Bublik.