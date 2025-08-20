Kazakhstan Showcases Paralympic Success as Tokayev Hosts Global Committee Heads

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons and Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed on Aug. 19 to discuss the development of Paralympic sports in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev praised the mission of the Paralympic movement and noted that the achievements of Kazakh Paralympians on the world stage enhance the country’s image as an inclusive and socially responsible state, reported Akorda.

“I would like to express my gratitude for your work in promoting the Paralympic movement globally and in Kazakhstan. We are ready to be reliable partners and will work together to further strengthen this movement,” Tokayev said.

Parsons and Rashed acknowledged Kazakhstan’s systematic development of Paralympic sports and highlighted the nation’s success at the Paris Games, where Kazakh athletes won nine medals, including two golds for the first time.

The meeting also covered hosting international competitions in Kazakhstan and participation of domestic Paralympians in educational initiatives.

Tokayev awarded Parsons and Rashed the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of the second degree for their contributions to the Paralympic movement.

Currently, Kazakhstan develops 19 Paralympic sports, hosting over 800 competitions annually with more than 10,000 participants. The national team includes over 1,000 athletes.