Kazakhstan Records Population Growth in January-June

ALMATY – The Bureau of National Statistics has released updated demographic data for January-June, indicating that Kazakhstan’s population shows steady growth in the first six months of this year.

As of July 1, the country’s population reached 20,387,811, an increase of 104,000 since the beginning of the year. Between January and June, 161,200 people were born and 64,600 died, resulting in a natural increase of 96,700. Over the same period, 51,400 marriages and 21,500 divorces were registered, reported the Bureau of National Statistics on Aug. 14.

The Turkistan Region recorded the highest birth rate, followed by the Mangystau Region, and Shymkent. The highest mortality rates were in the North Kazakhstan Region, the East Kazakhstan Region, and the Karagandy Region, which the bureau linked to the age structure of the population.

In terms of migration, 11,267 people entered Kazakhstan and 3,518 left. Compared to the first half of 2024, arrivals decreased by 21%, while departures fell by 49.5%. The majority of migration flows were with CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, accounting for 82.2% of arrivals and 73.9% of departures.

Domestic migration increased by 20.6%. Positive net migration was observed in Astana – 36,821 people, Almaty – 16,934, Shymkent – 10,838 and the Almaty Region with 5,500 people.