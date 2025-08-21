Kazakhstan Observes Agri-Export Growth

ASTANA – Kazakhstan recorded a 38.3% increase in agri-food exports in January–June, reaching $3.2 billion and 9.64 million tons. Agriculture’s share in the country’s total exports rose to 8.2%, confirming its growing role in economic diversification.

Overall foreign trade turnover in the first half of the year reached $66 billion, with exports amounting to $36.82 billion and imports to $29.14 billion. While total exports fell by 7.1% year-on-year, industrial exports declined by 9.9%. Imports rose by 2.6%, reflecting stable domestic demand. Oil and petroleum products accounted for 61.3% of exports, base metals for 12.6%, and agri-food products for 8.2%.

Uzbekistan, China and Russia were the leading destinations for Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports, with additional growth in supplies to Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. Wheat remained the top product, generating $779.8 million, followed by sunflower oil, animal feed, flour and barley, reported QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center.

According to QazTrade Deputy General Director Nurlan Kulbatyrov, global trade conditions were shaped by external shocks, including U.S. tariff rhetoric and weaker WTO forecasts.

“Against the backdrop of softer industrial exports, the agro-industrial complex acted as a structural buffer, with its share in total exports rising to 8.2%. Growth stems not only from price dynamics but also from market diversification and a larger share of value-added products. A further stabilizer is the regional vector: trade with Central Asian countries reached $3.9 billion in January–June, up 13.8% year-on-year,” he said.