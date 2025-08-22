Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic Bring Strategic Cooperation to New Level

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic reached a series of significant agreements during high-level talks on Aug. 22 in Bishkek, signaling a new phase in bilateral cooperation.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov held a joint briefing for the media on the outcomes of the summit, reported Akorda press service on Aug. 22.

Particular attention was given to enhancing trade and economic cooperation, with Kazakhstan recognized as one of Kyrgyzstan’s key partners in the areas of trade and investment. In 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $1.7 billion, highlighting the significant potential for further growth and collaboration.

“We are interested in increasing the volume of trade to $3 billion over the next five years. That is why a special roadmap was signed today. Overall, there are significant opportunities to expand bilateral trade. Next year, an Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex is planned to be launched on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border,” Tokayev said.

The leaders also highlighted the strategic importance of the agribusiness sector, which accounts for a quarter of bilateral trade. Both governments are committed to expanding joint ventures and supporting investment in key industries. Kazakhstan has invested $1.4 billion in Kyrgyzstan over the past two decades, including socially significant projects, and the presidents pledged to continue creating favorable conditions for joint enterprises.

The two countries also agreed on modernizing eight border checkpoints to improve cargo transit and trade efficiency, with completion expected within two years. The talks also focused on regional integration, with plans to convene the next meeting of the Interregional Forum, as well as advancing digitalization and e-government initiatives through knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Water and energy cooperation was highlighted as a priority, with both countries committed to implementing joint projects of strategic importance.

“Effective management of transboundary water resources is a key factor for regional stability and sustainable development. In this regard, we consider it essential to continue cooperation in this area. We are committed to fully honoring all agreements and making every effort to implement joint projects of strategic importance,” Tokayev said.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation played a prominent role in the agreements. President Tokayev noted recent initiatives, including the opening of a monument to Aykol Manas in Astana and the planned unveiling of the Golden Bridge of Friendship in Bishkek.

The presidents also discussed joint projects in tourism, sports and infrastructure, including support for the 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan. They reaffirmed their cooperation on global and regional matters, with Kazakhstan backing Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028 and supporting regional UN initiatives for Central Asia and Afghanistan.

President Tokayev concluded that the agreements reached lay a solid foundation for the future development of bilateral relations. President Japarov emphasized the positive political climate and the shared commitment to trade, investment and cultural cooperation.