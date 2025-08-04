Kazakhstan Holds Negotiations with China on Nuclear Power Plant Construction 

ASTANA – Negotiations are underway with potential suppliers including China National Nuclear Corporation for the construction of the third nuclear power plant, reported the Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency on July 31. The discussions also include the development of high-power nuclear reactors and small modular reactors.

The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has been listed to build the second nuclear plant. The agency is working on sites for proposed nuclear power plants.

First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar also confirmed the negotiations with the Chinese company and noted the importance of location at a press briefing on July 31. It requires proximity to a permanent water source and a clearly defined power distribution area.

Russia’s Rosatom leads the consortium for the first nuclear power plant, planned in the village of Ulken near Lake Balkhash in the Zhambyl Region. The facility is estimated to cost $14 billion.

It is reported that Kazakh officials held ‘open and constructive’ negotiations with the management of the global reactor manufacturers and visited the facilities. As a result, Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation, Électricité de France and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power have been shortlisted as the potential suppliers.