Kazakhstan Evacuates Six Citizens from Gaza Strip

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in Jordan and Israel, evacuated six citizens from the conflict zone in the Gaza Strip on Aug. 8, reported the ministry’s press service.

Kazakh citizens were safely transported through border checkpoints and brought to Queen Alia international airport in Amman, from where they departed for Kazakhstan.

“This operation was made possible through constructive cooperation with the Jordanian authorities and stands as a clear confirmation that the protection of the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens abroad remains one of the key priorities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan,” reads the ministry’s report.

Kazakh embassies in Amman and Tel Aviv continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and remain in constant contact with Kazakh citizens located in the Gaza Strip and the territory of Palestine.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry also expressed its sincere gratitude to the authorities of Jordan and Israel, as well as to the International Committee of the Red Cross, for their prompt assistance and constructive cooperation in ensuring the safe departure of Kazakh citizens.