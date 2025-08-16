Kazakhstan Adopts New X-ray-Free Method for Treating Heart Defects

ASTANA – Kazakh interventional cardiologists at the University Medical Center (UMC) adapted the innovative Pan (percutaneous and nonfluoroscopic) method for treating heart defects, the UMC press service reported.

The training took place on Aug. 11-13 under the guidance of Professor Xiangbin Pan, a leading specialist at the National Center for Cardiovascular Diseases from China. Over the three days of training, Kazakh doctors, working alongside Professor Xiangbin, performed 25 procedures, including 15 on children.

The procedure allows elimination of congenital heart defects in a minimally invasive way, namely by inserting a special catheter through the femoral artery. The catheter has an attached occluder at its tip, and the whole procedure takes place without using X-ray equipment but with observation through an ultrasound apparatus. This means that the patient and medical staff are completely excluded from the radiation exposure area, procedures are performed under ultrasound control without general anesthesia, and recovery after the procedure takes minimal time.

“Today we are not just mastering new technology, we are opening the way to the medicine of the future, where innovation goes hand in hand with accessibility and safety for every patient,” said Yerik Otarbayev, interventional cardiologist at UMC Heart Center.

Another advantage of the technique lies in its mobility. A compact ultrasound machine is sufficient for the procedure, which can be easily transported to any part of the country. This makes it possible to perform high-tech operations in regions lacking expensive angiographic complexes. It eliminates the need for patients to travel long distances to the capital or large regional centers to receive medical help.

The introduction of this technology marks both an improvement in the quality of medical care in the capital’s centers and a strategic opportunity to further develop cardiac surgery in the regions. Six specialists from across the country participated in the training – a crucial factor given that cardiovascular diseases remain one of the leading causes of death nationwide.