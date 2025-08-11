Kazakh Jiu-Jitsu Fighter Wins First Gold at World Games in Chengdu

ASTANA – Kazakh jiu-jitsu fighter Zhanibek Abu-Bakir secured Kazakhstan’s first gold medal on Aug. 10 at the 12th edition of the World Games, taking place from Aug. 7 to 17 in Chengdu, China.

Competing in the 69- kilogram weight category, Abu-Bakir triumphed in the final bout against Farid Ben Ali from France with a score of 12:9, becoming a world champion, reported the Sports and Physical Culture Committee’s press service.

Nursultan Duisenkulov claimed a silver medal in the 77-kilogram weight category after a fight against Denmark’s Lucas Andersen, which ended with a score of 11:15.

Bronze medals were earned by two athletes: Aslan Kanatbek in the 62-kilogram weight category, and Bolatbek Seyilkhan, who achieved his first career international bronze medal in the ne-waza discipline in the 77-kilogram category.