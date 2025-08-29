Forum on Constitution Sparks Discussion on Safeguarding Order and Justice

ASTANA – In preparation for Kazakhstan’s 30th anniversary since the signing of the Constitution in 1995, the Constitutional Court organized a conference titled Constitution and Statehood: Dialogue Between Law and the Future in Astana on Aug. 29.

The conference gathered over 500 people, including judges from constitutional courts in other countries, leading domestic and foreign legal scholars, members of parliament, and the professional legal community.

The session at the Constitutional Court was devoted to issues related to the interconnection between the stability of the constitutional order, effective law enforcement, and public safety; mechanisms for protecting the basic law that prevent legal nihilism and ensure the rule of law; and constitutional stability as a fundamental condition for the progressive development of the state and society.

“The Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the fundamental law that responds to the realities and demands of our society today. It has enormous potential that must be used for the benefit of the principles that are currently enshrined in the Constitution,” said Constitutional Court Chairwoman Elvira Azimova at the sidelines of the conference.

“Today, we are saying that our society is a mature society. Our Constitution is the source for the implementation of all initiatives and proposals by citizens of Kazakhstan, the protection of their rights and freedoms in accordance with the Constitution. Most importantly, we are saying that the Constitution is an unshakable source for the implementation of constitutional rights,” she said.

Serik Irsaliyev, president of the Astana International University, opened the discussion by addressing what it takes to make the Constitution active and adaptable in the modern world.

“The Constitution is not just a set of articles; it is the living energy of the unity of the people and the state, the guarantee of our stability and confidence in the future. Law and order are the unshakable foundations on which the future of Kazakhstan is built,” said Irsaliyev.

“Today, in this anniversary year, we are not only taking stock, but also opening up many new horizons. We face the challenges of the modern world, and the answers to them are born at meetings such as today’s, at meetings for scientists, and in the practices of international cooperation. Future rights are always the result of joint work, combined efforts, and mutual trust,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev emphasized the responsibility of all institutions in ensuring the effective implementation of constitutional principles.

“The Constitution of Kazakhstan has remained the fundamental basis of our society for 30 years. Today, we see that the path of constitutional development is a path of constant transformation. All institutions of state power must contribute to ensuring that the Constitution does not remain a mere decoration, but is alive and active,” he said.

“We can say with confidence that over the past decades, Kazakhstan has demonstrated its willingness to strengthen the protection of rights by making this process institutionally formalized and backed by international commitments,” Lastayev said.