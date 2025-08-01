EVs Make Up Less Than 1% of Kazakh Cars, But Interest is Rising

ASTANA – Electric vehicles (EVs) make up less than 1% of Kazakhstan’s car fleet. However, the number is slowly rising as more drivers show interest in eco-friendly transport, according to Anar Makasheva, president of the Kazakhstan Automobile Union.

“In 2019, Kazakhstan imported fewer than 1,000 electric vehicles a year. Today, EVs account for less than 1% of the country’s total car fleet, around 16,000 vehicles. People are becoming more environmentally conscious and are choosing vehicles that do not pollute the air, such as electric cars, hybrids, and those that meet Euro-5 emissions standards,” Makasheva told Kazinform.

She noted that Kazakhstan’s EV infrastructure is developing rapidly, with more charging stations appearing nationwide.

“Infrastructure for EVs is also improving. Charging stations are now available at many gas stations and shopping malls, and maps help drivers locate them. However, long travel distances in Kazakhstan make hybrids more practical for many drivers than fully electric cars,” she said.

As of Jan. 22, more than 300 EV charging stations had been installed on private properties in Almaty, according to the city’s Almaty Parking municipal enterprise.