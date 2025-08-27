Central Asian Countries Discuss Afghanistan at First Special Representatives’ Meeting

ASTANA — The first meeting of special representatives of the Central Asian countries on Afghanistan was held with the participation of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Aug. 26 in Tashkent.

The officials noted the relevance and timeliness of establishing a contact group of special representatives on Afghanistan as an independent regional platform for regular and focused dialogue on matters of common interest to the countries of the region, reported the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The participants highlighted the importance of developing a common, balanced and consensus-based approach, taking into account the geostrategic role of Afghanistan and its historical ties with Central Asia.

They underlined the need to restore trade, economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian ties, while also expanding cooperation in regional security, including the fight against extremism, terrorism, cross-border crime and drug trafficking.

The officials noted that the work of the contact group will strengthen the independent role of Central Asian states in shaping the regional agenda on Afghanistan and contribute to long-term stability and sustainable development in Eurasia. Regular meetings, including on the sidelines of the Consultative Meetings of Heads of State of Central Asia, were considered advisable.