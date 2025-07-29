Water from China Allows Kapshagai Reservoir to Reach Full Capacity

ASTANA – Kazakhstan received 10.2 billion cubic meters of water from China in the first half of 2025, enabling the Kapshagai reservoir in the Almaty Region to reach 100% capacity from the Ile River for the second year in a row, the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation reported on July 29.

This inflow allowed for the release of 8.52 billion cubic meters of water into Lake Balkhash, raising the lake’s level by an average of 32 centimeters from 341.55 to 341.87 meters, according to the Baltic system.

Of the total water transferred from China, 4.6 billion cubic meters came via the Yertis River and 5.6 billion cubic meters through the Ile River.

According to the ministry, cooperation with China extends beyond transboundary rivers. In March, the water authorities of Kazakhstan and China signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation for the first time. The document aims to strengthen cooperation in rational and sustainable water use, introduce modern technologies, distribute and develop alternative water sources, and exchange experiences and jointly train personnel.