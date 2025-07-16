SCO Foreign Ministers Convene in Tianjin Ahead of September Summit

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu took part in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on July 15 in Tianjin, where participants discussed strengthening foreign policy coordination and preparing for the upcoming SCO Summit in September.

In his remarks, Nurtleu expressed strong confidence in the organization’s potential to build mutually beneficial partnerships for sustainable development and to transform the SCO space into a region of peace and prosperity, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

“I am convinced that the SCO will continue to strengthen its international authority and effectiveness as a multilateral institution with a unique model of equal cooperation based on the principles of the Shanghai Spirit,” said Nurtleu.

He commended China’s systematic approach to implementing the agreements reached at the Astana SCO Summit in July 2024 and emphasized the importance of continuing consistent work on the institutional development and enhancement of the organization’s activities.

As part of the visit, the foreign ministers of the SCO member states held a joint meeting with President Xi Jinping of China.

During the meeting, the commitment to fostering dialogue and strengthening practical cooperation in the spirit of trust, equality, and mutual respect was reaffirmed. The participants expressed their intention to deepen multilateral partnership in the interest of ensuring regional stability, security, and sustainable development.