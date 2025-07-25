Kazakhstan’s Renewable Energy Share Hits 6.8% in First Half of 2025

ASTANA – Renewable energy sources (RES) provided 6.81% of Kazakhstan’s total electricity output in the first half of 2025, Qazaq Green reported on July 24, citing the Energy Ministry.

RES facilities in the country generated 4.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) during the six months. Wind power provided the largest contribution, 2.6 million kWh, which is more than 60% of the total renewable output.

Solar power plants produced over one million kWh, followed by small hydroelectric stations with 572 million kWh and bioelectric power with 1.39 million kWh.

As of the end of June, Kazakhstan’s total installed renewable energy capacity stood at 3,122.12 megawatts (MW). This includes 1,570.05 MW from wind farms, 1,262.61 MW from solar power plants, 287.685 MW from small hydro plants, and 1.77 MW from bioelectric power plants.