Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to Join Efforts in Saiga Reintroduction

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are to sign a memorandum of understanding on saiga conservation with the prospect of saiga antelope reintroduction on the territory of Uzbekistan, reported the Uzbek Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change on July 22.

The document outlines a broad range of joint activities, including the creation of transboundary protected areas and migration corridors for saiga, restoration of key pastures, water bodies and ecosystems, the development of a saiga antelope reintroduction program, and cooperation in research, monitoring, and data sharing.

The saiga is a rare, endangered species whose range in the past covered vast territories, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and the southern regions of Russia. Today, this species is listed in the Red Book of Uzbekistan, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), which underscores its high degree of vulnerability and the need for international efforts to conserve it.

Once an endangered species in Kazakhstan, the saiga population has reached a record 4.1 million this year, thanks to the efforts of the Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative. Last year, Altyn Dala conservation initiative earned one of the world’s most coveted environmental accolades, Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, for its success in recovering once-critical endangered saiga antelopes.