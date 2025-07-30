Kazakhstan Targets 3.5-Fold Boost in Agricultural Exports by 2030

ASTANA – Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has outlined plans to increase Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports 3.5 times by 2030, according to his response to a parliamentary inquiry.

“To strengthen the agricultural sector’s potential, the government is implementing a comprehensive strategy aimed at expanding agro-industrial exports, increasing the share of processed products to 70%, shielding the domestic market from external risks, and providing broad support to farmers,” said Bektenov.

He noted that foreign trade flows are under continuous monitoring. In the event of sudden spikes in imports or exports, or emerging risks to the domestic market, the Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade Policy can impose bans, quotas, quantitative restrictions, and other non-tariff regulations.

According to Bektenov, such measures are implemented in consultation with the business community and experts. Decisions are based on factors such as product biosecurity, quality standards, socio-economic effects, market conditions, and Kazakhstan’s international trade obligations.

“Kazakhstan’s food production reached 3.3 trillion tenge (US$6 billion) in 2023, a 2.9% increase from the previous year, fully covering domestic demand for most key food products,” he said.

To ensure food security, improve food accessibility, and support the agro-industrial complex, the government is implementing a range of systemic measures.

Bektenov added that 29 key food products are supplied to the domestic market at a rate of 80% to 100% through local production.