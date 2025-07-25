Kazakhstan Rises in Global Passport Ranking, Leads Central Asia

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has improved its global standing in the Henley Passport Index, climbing three positions to 63rd place, the highest among Central Asian countries. This rise reflects the country’s expanding diplomatic ties and its reputation as a safe and accessible destination for international travel.

The index assesses the strength of 199 passports based on the number of countries their holders can visit without a prior visa. Kazakh passport holders now have visa-free access to 79 countries.

In the regional ranking, Kazakhstan is followed by the Kyrgyz Republic, which is placed 73rd with access to 63 countries, and Uzbekistan, ranked 74th with 62 destinations. Tajikistan ranked 80th, with 56 visa-free destinations, while Turkmenistan ranked 85th, with just 49 countries accessible without a visa.

Globally, Singapore retained the top position for the second consecutive year – its citizens can enter 193 countries without a visa. Japan and South Korea shared second place with access to 190 destinations each. European countries continued to dominate the top ten. At the bottom of the list, Afghanistan ranked 99th, with access to only 25 countries.