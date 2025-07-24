Kazakhstan Presents Third Voluntary National Review at UN Forum

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s third Voluntary National Review (VNR) was presented at the UN high-level political forum on sustainable development on July 24 in New York, reported the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy’s press service.

Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev presented the review, which was positively received by partners. They noted its analytical completeness, the open and inclusive nature of the preparation, Kazakhstan’s commitment to building a sustainable development policy based on transparency, and the participation of a wide range of stakeholders.

A VNR is a country-led process that allows nations to assess and present their progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Kazakhstan’s review covered all 17 SDGs, with an in-depth focus on eight. Those include no poverty; good health and well-being; gender equality; decent work and economic growth; responsible consumption and production; life below water; peace, justice and strong institutions; and partnerships for the goals. Five of these priority goals were defined in accordance with UN recommendations, and three more were selected based on public surveys.

The key element of the review was the SDG Generation section, which reflects the views and initiatives of Kazakhstan’s youth in the field of sustainable development. This section was prepared in partnership with non-governmental organizations and activists.



Since the previous review, Kazakhstan has taken several steps towards the institutional consolidation of the SDGs. Key strategic documents, such as the National Development Plan until 2029 and the Carbon Neutrality Strategy until 2060, were structured with consideration of the UN’s 2030 agenda. Additionally, Kazakhstan adopted new legislative initiatives, including the Social and Water Codes.

In 2023, Kazakhstan established the Parliamentary Commission for Monitoring the Implementation of the SDGs, which addresses key issues and develops recommendations for government agencies.