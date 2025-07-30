Kazakhstan Opens First University in Russia, Showcases Its Work

ASTANA – Kazakhstan became the first Central Asian country to open a university branch in Russia, launching a campus of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU) at Omsk State University in 2024. A delegation led by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek visited the branch to review its operations and student admissions, reported the ministry’s press service on July 28.

The delegation toured the admissions office, academic building and library. KazNU Rector Zhanseit Tuimebayev outlined the university’s efforts to establish the branch, while Nurbek discussed the broader experience of Russian universities operating in Kazakhstan.

The Omsk branch currently offers three undergraduate programs, including Kazakh language and literature, customs affairs, and international law. The university anticipates admitting between 200 and 250 students in 2025.

Mishustin welcomed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in education and encouraged prospective students to consider applying to the new branch.