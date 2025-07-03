Kazakhstan Launches $4.4 Billion Investment Wave with 45 Key Projects

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is currently implementing 45 large industrial projects with a total investment of over 2.3 trillion tenge (approximately US$4.4 billion) and creating up to 20,000 job opportunities, said Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on July 3.

According to Akorda’s press service, Bektenov informed President Tokayev about ongoing efforts during the vegetation period, emphasizing that the provision of water resources to farmers and the fulfillment of agricultural needs remain under constant supervision. Water-saving technologies are being introduced, and regional headquarters are actively coordinating efforts.

Bektenov also updated Tokayev on the completion of the sowing campaign and the country’s preparations for the harvest season. This year, the total sown area reached 23.7 million hectares, and support measures for farmers are being fully provided.

Since the start of 2025, the gross output of products and services in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries has increased by 4%, showing positive trends in all regions.