Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan Establish Green Corridor Union

ASTANA – Azerenergy, Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC), and National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan have jointly established a new venture, the Green Corridor Union, which will be headquartered in Baku, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

This initiative is part of the implementation of the Azerbaijan-Central Asia Green Energy Corridor project.

The project aims to ensure energy security, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for the countries, and promote the green energy agenda. The document was signed on July 1 in Baku by the Vice-President of Azerenergy Ziyaddin Guliyev, Head of the Department of KEGOC Saltanat Shunayeva, and Deputy Chairman of the National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan Feruz Kurbonov.

Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov emphasized the importance of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership for the development and transmission of green energy, which was signed by the Heads of State of the three countries during COP29. He also noted the Implementation Program agreed upon by the three countries and the Energy Ministries of Saudi Arabia.

Farhad Mammadov has been appointed Head (General Director) of the Green Corridor Union.