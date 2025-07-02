Kazakh Foreign Ministry Announces Contest for Foreign Journalists

ASTANA – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced the opening of applications for the 10th edition of Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media contest on July 1. The competition invites foreign journalists to submit their written or filmed works showcasing diverse aspects of Kazakhstan.

Since 2014, the competition has recognized outstanding written and video materials produced by foreign authors who present Kazakhstan in a vivid, accurate, and objective manner.

“In today’s media environment, social media platforms play an equally important role alongside traditional outlets. That is why we are pleased to invite bloggers, video creators, and active social media users (with at least 10,000 followers) to share their unique perspectives on Kazakhstan,” reads the foreign ministry’s statement.

The competition welcomes informational, analytical, cultural, entertainment, documentary, and other types of materials about Kazakhstan that have been published in foreign media outlets or on social media platforms between Aug. 1, 2024, and the same date this year.

The winners will be awarded a trip to Kazakhstan, including visits to the cities of Astana, Almaty and Turkistan, where they will enjoy a rich cultural program.

The partners of the competition include Kazakh Tourism national company, Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Astana Hub, Otandastar Qory and Verny Capital.

According to the competition results, winners will be determined in several thematic categories. In the Digitalization category, the focus will be on Digital Transformation: A Media Perspective on Kazakhstan. For Economy, the theme is Kazakhstan: Shaping the Future of Crypto in Eurasia. The Culture, History, and Tradition of the Kazakh People category highlights The Legacy of Abai. In the field of Sport, the theme is Kazakhstan’s Tennis Journey: How a Nation Engineered Its Rise in the Global Game. Finally, for Tourism, the entry titled Astana: Designing the Future – The Architectural Soul of a Young Capital will be evaluated.

All works must be submitted no later than Aug. 15 here. The results of the competition are scheduled to be announced by Sept. 15.