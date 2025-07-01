Kazakh Audience Turns to Social Media as Primary News Source, Study Finds

ASTANA – Social media has become the leading source of news for Kazakh citizens, outpacing television and online media platforms, the Institute of Public Policy reported on June 26, according to a recent nationwide survey.

The findings come amid a dynamic national media landscape. As of 2025, Kazakhstan has approximately 4,821 registered media outlets, including 235 TV channels, around 100 radio stations and more than 1,200 news agencies and digital publications.

The survey reveals that 66.8% of respondents rely primarily on social networks to stay informed about domestic events. This figure exceeds the share of those who still prefer television – 54.7%, particularly in the Kyzylorda Region – 68.2%, the West Kazakhstan Region – 66.7%, and Kostanai Region – 65%.

The preference for social media is most pronounced among young people aged 18-24, 76.3% of whom report using platforms like Instagram, TikTok or Telegram as their main news source. In contrast, television remains more popular among rural residents – 58.3%, compared to urban dwellers – 52.7%.

Online media, news websites and digital outlets, rank third, cited by 53% of respondents. They are particularly popular in Shymkent – 71%, Almaty – 62.3%, and Aktobe Region – 61.4%.

Other sources trail behind. Only 14% turn to official government websites, while print media, newspapers and magazines, account for just 8.8% and radio for 5.9%.

Government websites, however, remain relevant among certain professional groups. Those working in science, finance, insurance and public service are significantly more likely to rely on official digital sources. Respondents with higher levels of education also show greater trust in such platforms.

Meanwhile, 15.4% of respondents report learning about national developments from friends, relatives or colleagues, with the highest rates of informal information exchange recorded in Almaty region – 26.2%, Zhetysu Region – 23.6%, and Karagandy Region – 21.4%.