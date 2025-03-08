How Women Reshape Kazakhstan’s Aviation Industry 

ASTANA – The increasing number of women in aviation reflects a gradual shift in attitudes toward traditionally male-dominated professions. Kazakhstan has taken steps at the highest levels to promote gender equality in aviation. The country has implemented a law on state guarantees of equal rights and opportunities for men and women, a national gender equality strategy, and policies requiring employers to increase female representation in leadership roles.

The country’s aviation sector employs more than 9,500 women, including 34 pilots, 2,005 flight attendants, 104 air traffic controllers, and nearly 400 engineering and technical professionals.

Currently, the Academy of Civil Aviation in Almaty, the higher education institution for flight and ground personnel training, is seeing more female students. The percentage of female applicants rose from 19% in 2021 to 25% in 2023, with those pursuing pilot training increasing from 10% to 15% over the same period. The first female pilot student was admitted in 2005, and women have since gained a stronger presence in the industry.

Women are also advancing in aviation leadership. In 2024, Saltanat Tompiyeva, a civil aviation professional with 26 years of experience, was appointed chair of the Civil Aviation Committee. Of the 13 leadership positions at the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, four are held by women. Meruert Zholdybayeva serves as the general director of Aktau Airport, the country’s third-largest airport, while Bayan Zhurtybayeva is a board member and director of development at the Civil Aviation Academy.

A path to the skies

Kazakhstan’s female aviation professionals shared their experiences with The Astana Times, offering insight into gender equality in the industry.

Diana Ibrayeva, a Boeing 737 captain for SCAT Airlines, knew she wanted to be a pilot from a young age.

“Instructors from the Aviation center in Astana visited my school and encouraged students to pursue pilot training. But it was not as simple as just enrolling—you had to pass a medical exam, complete a year of theoretical training, and then start practical lessons. Many of my classmates initially expressed interest, but in the end, I was the only one who followed through,” she said.

She completed her first flight at the Aviation center before enrolling at the Academy of Civil Aviation.

“When I joined the academy, I was the only girl in my group. Now, the number of female students has increased significantly. When I started at my airline, there were only two female pilots—now there are seven,” she noted. “The role of women in aviation is changing, and I appreciate initiatives like the recent two-day workshop on gender equality and women’s empowerment in aviation, which highlight opportunities in the industry.”

Offering advice to young women considering a career in aviation, Ibrayeva said: “I have had both happy and difficult days, and I have learned from each experience. My advice is to focus on your own progress and never compare yourself to others. Your journey is unique.”

Breaking barriers

In 2023, Kazakhstan saw its first all-female flight crew operate four flights in a single day on routes between Astana, Petropavlovsk, and Omsk.

Azhar Nessipbayeva, the co-pilot on the historic flight, recalled the experience.

“It was a memorable day. We received an outpouring of support from colleagues, loved ones, and the public. But along with encouragement, there were also negative comments—people saying women do not belong in a cockpit, that they can’t fly, or that passengers would feel unsafe,” she said.

In aviation, there are two primary roles in the cockpit: the pilot flying, who controls the aircraft, and the pilot monitoring, who oversees the flight. These roles are rotated to ensure safety and prevent fatigue. The aircraft commander, however, always has the final say on operational decisions.

Nessipbayeva believes more industry workshops are needed to normalize women’s roles in aviation.

“There should not be any surprise that a woman can fly a plane, go to space, or do anything else,” she noted.

For her, support from fellow female aviators has been crucial.

“We are a tight-knit community, and even though there are not many of us, we always try to support each other,” she said.

Rescuing lives from the skies

Akerke Shopatayeva, the co-pilot of the MI-8 helicopter with Kazaviaspas airline [operates as a rescue unit under the Ministry of Emergency Situations], has logged 800 flight hours since starting her career in 2008.

“I graduated from the Civil Aviation Academy as a pilot of an An-2 aircraft, but after receiving an invitation from Kazaviaspas, I became a co-pilot of the MI-8 helicopter,” she said.

Shopatayeva’s work focuses on search and rescue missions, flying into remote and challenging locations to save lives.

“In these situations, professional skills are essential, but so is the ability to think quickly, assess risks, and make decisions in real time—all while in the air,” she explained.

She highlighted resilience and mental strength as key qualities for women pursuing careers as helicopter pilots.

“In our unit, especially during rescue operations, gender does not matter. Men and women are equals. If you are a professional and do your job well, your place is where you belong—regardless of gender,” said Shopatayeva.