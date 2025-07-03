Gross FDI Inflow to Kazakhstan Grows, Structure of Investment Distribution Shifts

ASTANA – In the first quarter of 2025, the gross inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Kazakhstan reached $6.6 billion, up 6.2% compared to the same period last year ($6.2 billion), the Economic Research Institute reported on July 1.

Despite this moderate overall growth, the structure of investment distribution has undergone significant changes. Investments in information and communication surged by 9.5 times, while financial and insurance activities grew by 2.5 times, and the manufacturing industry by 27.6%.

These sectors provided the primary boost to overall FDI growth. Substantial increases were also seen in real estate, accommodation and food services, as well as other service sectors.

Meanwhile, traditional industries experienced a decline. Investment in the mining sector dropped by 44.1%, while construction saw a sharper fall of 76.5%. Negative dynamics were also observed in transport, trade, education, culture, and professional, scientific, and technical activities.

In terms of countries, the Netherlands maintained its position as the largest investor, increasing its investments by $65.7 million (+4.6%) to $1.4 billion. The United Arab Emirates significantly ramped up investments to $737.4 million, marking a rise of $806.7 million.

China also increased its investment by $303.1 million to $814.9 million (+59.2%). Switzerland boosted its inflow to $108.9 million (+74.7%), and investments from Qatar jumped by $1.1 billion.

FDI from Russia fell by 47.4% (-$444.7 million) to $493.5 million, the United States by $1.087.5 million, and Singapore by $333 million.

The net inflow of FDI into Kazakhstan in the first quarter of 2025 totaled $2.36 billion.