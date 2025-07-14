Everything Old is New Again: Mongolia and Central Asia Forge Relations

Editor’s note: Mongolia and the Central Asian countries are beginning to rediscover their ancient roots and opportunities for cooperation. Eldaniz Gusseinov recently visited Ulaanbaatar for the CAMCA (Central Asia–Mongolia–Caucasus–Afghanistan) Forum and, after a nine-and-a-half-hour flight, traveled to Istanbul, where he participated in a summer school program titled The Rise of the Turkic World.

In his reflection, Gusseinov notes that across the vast expanse of Greater Eurasia, the Central Asian countries and Mongolia share much in common. In Mongolia, one can find many Central Asian elements, even in shared words. The cultures are strikingly similar, as are the challenges faced by Central Asia and Mongolia, which have brought these countries ever closer together.

Why the neighbors grew distant

Thirty-five years ago, Mongolia and the republics that would become modern Central Asia left a shared Soviet orbit and embarked on markedly different paths. Geography separated them from the Altai and the Gobi, while geopolitics shifted their attention toward larger neighbors. The urgent business of post-1991 state-building absorbed their diplomatic energy. Mongolia chose a rapid embrace of markets and democracy, liberalizing prices in 1992-93 and joining the World Trade Organization as early as 1997. Economist Bill Bikales emphasizes that the real economic shock came not from liberalization itself but the abrupt end of Soviet subsidies, which had accounted for about a third of Mongolia’s GDP. Once that pain passed, democratic institutions, policy autonomy, and a close partnership with the IMF underpinned a relatively quick recovery.

Central Asian states, meanwhile, pursued slower transitions led by strong executives and state-owned resource sectors. WTO accession became a drawn-out process: the Kyrgyz Republic joined in 1998, Tajikistan in 2013 and Kazakhstan in 2015, while Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are still negotiating terms. Building borders, safeguarding energy rents and balancing Russia, China and the West left little bandwidth for cooperation with a landlocked neighbor beyond the Altai. Today, however, the logic of renewed partnership is increasingly clear. Both sides share a nomadic heritage, complementary markets and a common need for dependable corridors to the wider world, especially as they each pursue diversification.

From free-trade deals to CAMCA networks

The new dynamic rests on three reinforcing pillars. First is the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic already moved goods tariff-free inside the bloc, and in June 2025, Mongolia signed a three-year interim trade agreement that lifts or lowers duties on 367 tariff lines, covering 90% of current EAEU exports to Ulaanbaatar. For Mongolia, the pact opens a market of 200 million consumers and offers a hedge against over-dependence; for Astana and Bishkek, it extends supply chains eastward into a growing Mongolian demand for meat processing, wool and leather goods.

The second pillar is soft-power networking through the Central Asia–Mongolia–Caucasus–Afghanistan (CAMCA) Forum. Co-organized by the Rumsfeld Foundation and strongly backed by United States embassies, CAMCA has become the region’s main gathering for next-generation policymakers, entrepreneurs and scholars. Its rotating meetings champion ideas such as a regional travel visa, digital customs systems and shared green finance schemes – reframing Mongolia not as a peripheral bystander but as an essential tenth stakeholder alongside its Central Asian and Caucasus peers.

The third pillar is growing Western interest. After touring Central Asia in 2023-24, French President Emmanuel Macron and former U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron both added Ulaanbaatar to their itineraries, signaling that Mongolia’s democratic credentials and critical minerals reserves matter to Europe’s Global Gateway agenda.

In Washington, think tanks now debate expanding the C5+1 dialogue to a C6+1 that includes Azerbaijan, echoing an April 2025 American Foreign Policy Council proposal. Meanwhile, experts in Mongolia argue that Ulaanbaatar could be included in future formats of Central Asian cooperation, potentially through C5+ dialogues with South Korea or Japan, where Mongolia would be invited to join. Together these trade rules, networking platforms and high-level visits are forging a shared mental map in which Mongolia and Central Asia once again belong to the same strategic neighborhood.

Bilateral momentum – three visits that changed the conversation

Diplomacy on the ground is moving just as quickly. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev traveled to Ulaanbaatar in October 2024 and signed a declaration of strategic partnership, one of the first of its kind between Kazakhstan and a Central Asian neighbor. The two countries set a goal of boosting annual trade to half a billion dollars, mapped a new highway route through Ust-Kamenogorsk and Tuëkta that would cut the driving distance by 800 kilometers, and agreed on joint vaccine production, mineral exploration and e-government cooperation.

In early June, Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdymukhamedov paid the first state visit to Mongolia in the history of their bilateral ties. Fourteen agreements followed, along with a three-year trade and investment program and the creation of joint committees on transport, livestock and textiles. Ulaanbaatar and Ashgabat now speak openly about linking their territories to trans-continental corridors stretching from the Caspian to Northeast Asia.

Just three weeks later, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in the Mongolian capital. The visit produced a comprehensive partnership declaration, seven sectoral memoranda, the opening of a trade house in Ulaanbaatar and a promise of direct flights beginning this autumn. Even before rail lines are built, a pilot 4,500-kilometer trucking corridor via the Kyrgyz Republic and China now carries Uzbek produce to Mongolian markets in eight days.

Across these visits, a clear pattern emerges. Hard infrastructure tops the agenda, with roads, rail spurs and air links taking precedence. Agricultural and mineral complementarities come next: Mongolian meat and leather meet Central Asian food-security needs, while Uzbek fertilizers and Kazakh mining expertise fill gaps in Mongolia’s supply chain. Finally, each set of talks leaves behind committees, road maps or embassy upgrades to ensure that photo opportunities translate into practical delivery.

Outlook – a Silk Road redux, sans empire

Geography still poses steep challenges. Mongolia and the Central Asian republics do not share borders. Russia and China remain unavoidable transit countries, and overland freight costs can dwarf maritime alternatives. Yet three forces now tilt the balance toward success. Diversification has become an economic necessity rather than a diplomatic luxury. Mongolia’s democratic governance reassures Western partners and Central Asian publics alike, smoothing negotiations from health standards to digital trade. Layered integration allows different forums to tackle different tasks, so no single platform carries the entire burden.

If today’s momentum holds, a decade from now trucks from Tashkent could roll through the Altai to Ulaanbaatar and onward to Tianjin, while Kazakh grain travels by rail to Mongolian meat-processing hubs before crossing the Pacific. What was once a forgotten frontier may yet become Eurasia’s most unexpected bridge, proof that in geopolitics, as in fashion, everything old can indeed become new again.

The author is Eldaniz Gusseinov, a non-resident research fellow at Haydar Aliyev Center for Eurasian Studies of the Ibn Haldun University, Istanbul.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.