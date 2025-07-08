Development Bank of Kazakhstan Places Dollar and Tenge Eurobonds on International Markets

ASTANA – The Development Bank of Kazakhstan has placed two tranches of Eurobonds on international capital markets, including a $200 million tap of its April-issued dollar bonds and a new offering denominated in Kazakh tenge.

The dollar bonds, maturing in April 2030 with a 5.625% coupon, attracted strong interest from global investors, particularly in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Kazakhstan, reported the bank’s press service on July 3.

The bank also launched a new issue of tenge-denominated Eurobonds (18th tranche), raising 55 billion tenge (US$106 million). These bonds have a three-year maturity and offer a coupon rate and yield of 17.3%, drawing interest from a wide range of investors from Kazakhstan (32%), the United States (31%), the Middle East (14%), the United Kingdom (11%), and Europe (12%).

“These placements have become an important step for us in strengthening our presence on the international capital markets. We managed to attract financing on attractive terms, fixing the yield on dollar-denominated bonds below the initial issue level by 13.8 basis points,” said DBK Chairman Marat Yelibayev.

The proceeds from these bond placements will be used to finance key projects in renewable energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

The success of both issues was fueled by favorable market conditions, strong liquidity, and high investor interest. The lead managers and bookrunners for the bond placements were Societe Generale, Citi, and Halyk Finance.