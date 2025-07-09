Backstreet Boys to Perform in Kazakhstan This September

ASTANA – The legendary American band Backstreet Boys will give concerts in Kazakhstan this fall, performing in Almaty on Sept. 19 and in Astana on Sept. 21, according to the band’s official website.

The band will take the stage at the Central Stadium in Almaty and the Astana Arena in the capital. The concerts are part of their world tour celebrating more than 30 years of the group’s music history. The Kazakhstan dates are included in the autumn part of their 2025 tour.

Details on ticket sales have yet to be announced, but updates are expected soon through the band’s website and official ticketing platforms.

Notably, Jennifer Lopez will perform in Astana on Aug. 1 and in Almaty on Aug. 10, with tickets still available.