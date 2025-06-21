World’s Largest Kazakh Headdress Unveiled in Pavlodar

ASTANA – The world’s largest traditional Kazakh women’s headdress, known as the alyp kimeshek, was unveiled on June 17 on the central embankment in Pavlodar, setting a new fashion record, according to the city administration’s press service.

The impressive headdress, symbolizing the cultural heritage of Kazakh women, was officially registered by representatives of the Global Book of Records (GBR) and added to its International Book of Records.

Traditionally, the kimeshek was worn by married Kazakh women, signifying their status within the family and society. The alyp kimeshek presented in Pavlodar was created by renowned designer Gulyaim Akumbayeva, who based the work on traditions and local folklore.

The giant headdress measures 3.8 meters in height, with a 2.35-meter-wide front, and is richly decorated with silver and metal coins, as well as 2,025 beads, including pearls and other precious stones.