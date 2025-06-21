World’s Largest Kazakh Headdress Unveiled in Pavlodar

By Staff Report in Nation on 21 June 2025

ASTANA – The world’s largest traditional Kazakh women’s headdress, known as the alyp kimeshek, was unveiled on June 17 on the central embankment in Pavlodar, setting a new fashion record, according to the city administration’s press service.

Photo credit: irbistv.kz Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

The impressive headdress, symbolizing the cultural heritage of Kazakh women, was officially registered by representatives of the Global Book of Records (GBR) and added to its International Book of Records.

Traditionally, the kimeshek was worn by married Kazakh women, signifying their status within the family and society. The alyp kimeshek presented in Pavlodar was created by renowned designer Gulyaim Akumbayeva, who based the work on traditions and local folklore.

The giant headdress measures 3.8 meters in height, with a 2.35-meter-wide front, and is richly decorated with silver and metal coins, as well as 2,025 beads, including pearls and other precious stones.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »