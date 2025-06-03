Work from Anywhere: Remote Jobs on Rise in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – With remote working increasingly becoming the norm globally, the prospect of working from anywhere, as long as one has a laptop and internet, is becoming increasingly appealing to Kazakhstan’s citizens.

Recent data from Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics indicates that the number of remotely employed people in Kazakhstan increased by 18.6% over the year, reaching 46,700 in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is a threefold increase compared to the earlier growth of 5.4%.

At the same time, remote workers still make up a very small portion of the overall employed population. Over the past year, their share grew only slightly—from 0.44% to 0.51%.

Remote working is all about managing resources efficiently while giving teams flexibility.

The Astana Times spoke with Kazakh remote workers who echo that sentiment, saying remote working helps them maintain a better work-life balance and the freedom to choose how they spend their free time, rather than dealing with daily traffic. They see considerable benefits of hybrid working on health, general well-being and performance.

Stories of Kazakh remote workers

Ablaikhon Azhidinov, an IT specialist, is one of the employees whose company offers a hybrid-working model. He said spending less time stuck in traffic was a key benefit of working remotely.

“The fact that you don’t have to pack and drive to work in the mornings saves almost an hour of time. And you save time in the evenings, too, by skipping the trip home,” said Azhidinov.

“The only inconvenience is that when you are at home, you probably lack a bit of socialization with your colleagues and people. It could become hard in terms of isolation, especially when you don’t go out for a week and sit at home,” he added.

With more countries easing visa requirements for digital nomads, an increasing number of Kazakh people are tempted to pack their bags and work abroad. For Diana, a 29-year-old project manager, the flexibility in both location and working hours became a key advantage, allowing her to spend time outside of Kazakhstan.

“There is no need to sit in the office from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can devote the morning hours to some of your other tasks,” said Diana, who preferred not to disclose her full name.

For example, working remotely from Bali, I had the opportunity to swim in the ocean in the morning, go out for breakfast with friends, drink smoothies, and so on. In the morning, you maximize your day to relax, tune in, but then in the evening, since I’m an ‘owl-person,’ it’s more efficient for me to work. That’s when I felt most focused and could wrap up whatever tasks were left,” she explained.

While working from home can make it harder to mentor others and sometimes lead to miscommunication, people tend to be happier when they have more flexibility. For Diana, it is about trusting the people she works with and giving them the tools to be more efficient while feeling fulfilled.

“I believe a person’s effectiveness doesn’t depend on where they work—it’s more about their professionalism, responsibility, and self-discipline. I know so many amazing professionals across different fields who work remotely and are often even more productive than if they were stuck in an office,” said Diana.

“It’s because they’re full of energy, genuinely enjoy what they do, and thrive in their environment. That kind of mindset pushes them to perform at their best. Plus, knowing that the money they earn goes toward things they love—like travel, a great lifestyle, new experiences—keeps them motivated and excited about what they’re doing,” she said.

As an IT specialist, Ayaulym Tleubaldy feels privileged that her office can be anywhere, whether in Bali, Vietnam, Türkiye, or back at home with her parents. Remote working enhanced the quality of her life, she said.

“Because of the flexibility of the work and the lack of attachment to the office, I can create my own schedule and do things that are important to me,” said Tleubaldy.

For example, I can make doctor’s appointments/health procedures in the daytime. Or this week is my father’s birthday and I fly from Almaty to Astana to visit him. I can combine traveling and work. I can go for a walk at any time during the day if the weather is cool outside. I feel that my life belongs to me and I have the freedom to do what I want,” she said.

HR perspective

To better understand how companies view remote and hybrid work, The Astana Times spoke with freelance HR specialist Yenlik Toleukhanova about the prevalence of the trend and employer attitudes toward it.

“I definitely observe a trend toward remote working in Kazakhstan, although the pace of adoption varies across industries. The IT sector is the fastest growing for obvious reasons,” Toleukhanova said.

She also noted a generational shift in workforce expectations.

“Younger people today highly value work-life balance and flexibility. They tend to prioritize their own well-being over the traditional idea of putting the company first. Such a situation has its own drawbacks, of course, but I feel it pushes more and more companies to adapt their policies to better reflect the needs of the employees,” she said.

Companies fear that remote or hybrid work may have a negative impact on performance and efficiency – a perception that is gradually becoming outdated.

“From the companies’ perspective, I also see a bias rooted in the belief that people won’t work properly without constant supervision. While in some cases this concern can be justified, overall, there is a growing sense of responsibility among employees. This is where HR plays a crucial role — we not only manage recruitment but also act somewhat like psychologists, assessing whether candidates can perform effectively under different working conditions. So trusting employees and trusting HR specialists is important,” Toleukhanova explained.

According to her, embracing remote work could help companies tap into a broader talent pool.

“There are many bright professionals not only in Almaty and Astana, but also in other regions. For them, jobs are now less accessible – they have to relocate to bigger cities and pay expensive rent. If a job can be done remotely, I believe there should be more opportunities made available to professionals in other parts of the country,” said Toleukhanova.

From a cost perspective, businesses can also save on office space and related expenses.

Remote working is supported locally

Over the past few years, an increasing number of co-working spaces and cafes have emerged in Kazakhstan, enabling remote workers to enjoy the benefits of social interaction while minimizing distractions.

The Kazakh government is also making it easier for digital nomads from around the world to stay by simplifying visa requirements. Kazakhstan has launched three new visa categories for skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote workers. The new Neo Nomad visa offers the chance to enjoy life in Kazakhstan without having to quit a job with a company based elsewhere.

While many companies in Kazakhstan still require employees to work in the office full-time, in an ever-evolving work culture with little difference in productivity, they may be embracing the benefits of hybrid work and allowing their employees more flexibility.

At a time when congestion is choking major cities, companies that offer staff hybrid working arrangements have a powerful advantage over those that do not.