Uzbekistan Positions Itself as Rising Hub of Human Capital

In a bold move to rebrand its international image, Uzbekistan has launched a major campaign titled Uzbekistan: Land of Talents. Backed by leading private enterprises including Kapitalbank, Uzum, and Ucell, and supported by the national government and Tashkent City administration, the initiative seeks to showcase the country’s growing pool of skilled youth and creative potential.

The campaign kicked off on June 4 with a high-level event in the heart of Tashkent, at the same venue that, on June 5, hosted a major celebration following the Uzbekistan national football team’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup. It was a dream 34 years in the making for the people of Uzbekistan. After eight attempts, the team made history as the first Central Asian country to ever qualify for the tournament.

This campaign represents the nation’s first strategic nation-branding push centered on human capital. Coordinated by Uzbekistan’s Club, a local NGO with a track record in media innovation, the campaign highlights Uzbekistan’s youth-driven potential across diverse sectors — from finance and tech to sports, culture, and education.

While football headlines the opening phase — with the spotlight on talents like Abdukodir Khusanov, who recently secured a high-profile, reportedly 40 million euros transfer to Manchester City — the broader aim is to cement Uzbekistan’s reputation as a global talent hub. The under-17 national team’s recent Asian championship victory and qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup underscore the depth of this pipeline. In partnership with FIFA and the Uzbekistan Football Association, a talent-scouting effort is already underway to place more players in international clubs.

It marks a significant shift in how Uzbekistan seeks to project itself globally. Moving beyond previous themes like the Silk Road legacy or tourism, the country — with a median age of 28 and a population nearing 40 million — is now emphasizing innovation, education, and the aspirations of its people.

Demographic dynamics are central to this vision. As much of the developed world faces aging populations, Uzbekistan views its youthful society as a unique asset. Over the past decade, university enrollment has increased fivefold, English language proficiency has sharply risen, and more young people are obtaining global certifications. Uzbekistan ranked highest among former Soviet countries in the last Olympics and is also leading among Islamic nations, Turkic states, and Central Asian countries.

Dozens of Uzbek people are now holding top positions at multinational companies, a rare phenomenon just two decades ago.

Whether the nation can fully leverage its talent remains to be seen. Yet the message of Uzbekistan: Land of Talents is clear: the future lies in unlocking the promise of its people.

Khojirakhon Abdukarimova is a young journalist and a volunteer at the Uzbekistan’s Club non-profit organization.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.