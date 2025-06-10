Uzbekistan Joins Forces with Turkic States to Assemble Scientific CubeSat Satellite

ASTANA – Specialists from Uzbekistan are actively involved in assembling the CubeSat satellite, a collaborative project among the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG), said Mukhiddin Ibragimov, deputy director of the Uzbekcosmos agency, in an interview with Kazinform on June 7.

“At present, we are working together with our Kazakh colleagues on the assembly of the CubeSat satellite. This is a project implemented within the OTG. All participating states provide support in the creation and subsequent launch of the device. Uzbekistan is also actively involved in this process. This will be a scientific and technical satellite with a camera and several instruments for conducting research. The main goal is to test the satellite itself and its components,” he said.

In 2022, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed intergovernmental agreements to cooperate in peaceful space exploration.